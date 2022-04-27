Drilling moratorium on Georges Bank off southern Nova Scotia extended until 2032

HALIFAX -

The moratorium on oil and gas exploration on Georges Bank off southern Nova Scotia is being extended until the end of 2032.

Federal and provincial law allows for the moratorium in the rich fishing ground to be prolonged in increments of up to 10 years.

The moratorium was due to expire at the end of 2022.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced the extension today, saying it will help maintain a "unique and valuable ecosystem for current and future generations."

Georges Bank is situated at the edge of the Atlantic continental shelf between Cape Cod and Nova Scotia.

The area supports a wide range of fish, marine mammals and corals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.