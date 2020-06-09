SUSSEX, N.B. -- A drive-in theatre in New Brunswick has seen a surge in attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's shaping up to be a blockbuster season at the drive-in theatre in Sussex, N.B. Attendance is up roughly 25 per cent over last year.

“We've had lineups to the overpass outside for extended periods of time, but we haven't had to turn any away so far,” says Spencer Folkins, the social media manager for the Sussex Drive-in.

Sussex Drive-in has been in business since the 1960s. This year, it officially opened for the season on May 15.

Although the drive-in experience is already primed for physical distancing, with moviegoers able to isolate in the comfort of their own vehicles, some changes in protocol still had to be put in place.

“For example, we have to park every single individual car, to make sure that a distance of six feet between the vehicles is being respected,” says Don Monahan, president of the Sussex Drive-in.

At the canteen, employees now wear facemasks and gloves at all times, Plexiglass has been installed, and other physical-distancing measures have been implemented.

“We have the floors taped off, the patrons may come in and be six feet apart safely and easily,” says Folkins.

The staff at the Sussex Drive-in hope moviegoers will enjoy catching a flick from the comfort of their car.