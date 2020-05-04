DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- Nova Scotians are getting some new options when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

A number of drive-through test sites are up and running in the province, and the one outside the Dartmouth General is the result of some remarkable generosity from the man next door.

After noticing that other jurisdictions had stepped up to offer drive-through testing, auction house owner Darren Godbout set about doing the same thing here.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do," Godbout said."We'd seen the drive through done in other countries -- South Korea was one of them -- and so we tried to modify and looked at what it was to modify a shipping container."

The container was stripped, sandblasted and painted. Inside are framed walls, heat, hot water, LED lighting, and wiring for communications.

Godbout also provided the land the test-site is sitting-on and everything was donated to the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Drive-through sites have also appeared in Berwick and Truro.

Referrals from the provincial 811 health line are preferred.

In Dartmouth, the entire process takes about seven minutes, says Stephen Harding, the president and CEO of the Dartmouth General Hospital Foundation.

"Instead of waiting in a waiting room to be tested with other people who potentially could be COVID-19 positive, now you stay in your car so you can be protected," Harding said. "Our staff are protected as well, so it's really a great win-win."

It's pretty impressive to patients like Dexter Arthur Power, who says Godbout has gone above and beyond in the fight against COVID-19.

Given a choice, though, Power says he'd rather not have to get tested at all.

"It would be nice if the COVID thing -- if all the testing could be done and COVID ended," said Power, who has none of the symptoms, but needed to get tested before getting some chemotherapy treatment.

"It's because I have to go back and forth to hospitals, so they don't want me bringing COVID to them. I can't wait for a vaccine."

It's a sentiment shared by millions right now.