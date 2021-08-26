HALIFAX -- The push to vaccinate 75 per cent of people in Nova Scotia continues as the province begins to close down vaccination clinics.

September 15 is still the target date to enter phase five of Nova Scotia's reopening plan but the province's chief medical officer of health has his sights set on a loftier goal.

"We still need to keep going beyond that though. I believe we’ve got to get at least 80 per cent which means that 90% of the people that are eligible are immunized," says Dr. Robert Strang.

Health officials announced one new case of COVID-19 Thursday along with one recovery. The active case count is 50.

Numbers that are encouraging and Strang says vaccines are the best way to keep case numbers low.

Despite that, a number of vaccination sites are closing provincewide.

"We'll still have access through a local pharmacy and then, where necessary, we still have the mobile vans from public health that we are using in a targeted way for communities that need additional support to increase through vaccination coverage," said Strang.

So far, 1.4 million doses of the vaccine have been administered and 77.6 per cent of the entire population has received at least one dose, while 70.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

"People should get out and they should get vaccinated. If everyone does, then there’s no reason why we can’t meet (the) target of September 15," says Halifax resident Vivian Baydar.

Paul Boyd feels the same way.

"I want to visit family and I want to make sure that I’m safe for them, as well as a lot of elderly people who can’t get the vaccine because of health reasons," Boyd says.

Testing will continue to be an important weapon in the battle against the virus, but as vaccinations increase, the province will be shifting away from asymptomatic testing and toward workplace programs.

"We have around 300 workplaces - the number keeps growing, across the province - who are using the rapid, point of care testing kits. So that’s thousands of people we’re going to be testing on a regular basis," Strang says.