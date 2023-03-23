Driver, 89, ticketed after pedestrian hit in Halifax
An 89-year-old driver has been ticketed after a pedestrian was hit in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision in the 2300 block of Gottingen Street around 12:30 p.m.
Police say the driver was travelling southbound on Gottingen Street when the pedestrian was hit while crossing in a marked crosswalk.
The 29-year-old pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Gottingen Street was closed to traffic between Buddy Daye and Cunard streets for about three hours following the collision.
The driver has been issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
