Driver arrested for impaired driving in Saint John following a collision

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving following a collision in Saint John, Saturday.

Police responded to a 911 call around 1:13 a.m., reporting that a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, then failed to stop at a red light and collided with a utility pole on Rothesay Avenue at Ashburn Lake Road.

Upon arrival, officers found the 28-year-old in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Corolla.

Police say the driver was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He was then arrested for impaired driving and released from custody to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333.

Anyone looking to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.