Driver arrested for impaired driving in Saint John following collision

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for impaired driving following a collision in Saint John, N.B.

Police responded to a 911 call around 1:13 a.m. Saturday. Police say the caller reported a vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, then failed to stop at a red light and collided with a utility pole on Rothesay Avenue at Ashburn Lake Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Corolla.

Police say he was treated at the scene by paramedics.

He was then arrested for impaired driving and released from custody to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.