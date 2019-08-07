

A man is facing charges in connection with a head-on collision that sent four people, including two children, to hospital in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the two-vehicle crash near the 100 block of Kearney Lake Road just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a car collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle. The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man and two children, who had been in the second vehicle, were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the first vehicle has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, as well as driving while prohibited, and breach of conditions.

The 55-year-old Dartmouth man is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.