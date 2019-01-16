Featured
Driver charged after Halifax crossing guard struck by vehicle
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 11:41AM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 16, 2019 1:13PM AST
A driver has been charged after a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle in Halifax Wednesday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say the crossing guard was helping several pedestrians cross Radcliffe Drive when he was struck around 8:45 a.m.
The 74-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 24-year-old driver has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and for driving while his view was obstructed.
The man is due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.