A driver has been charged after a crossing guard was struck by a vehicle in Halifax Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the crossing guard was helping several pedestrians cross Radcliffe Drive when he was struck around 8:45 a.m.

The 74-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old driver has been charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and for driving while his view was obstructed.

The man is due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.