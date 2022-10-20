Driver charged after hitting school bus with pickup truck: N.S. RCMP

A driver has been charged after police say he hit a school bus in Hebbville, N.S., with his truck Thursday morning.

Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a school bus and a Ford F-150 pickup truck around 8:40 a.m. on Highway 3.

Police say the driver of the bus began slowing down while travelling west on the highway and displayed the bus’s amber lights.

The truck driver was travelling east on Highway 3 when it approached the bus. The truck collided with the bus’s extended stop sign after the driver activated its red lights and stop sign.

The bus was not damaged while the truck’s driver side mirror had minor damage.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

The driver of the F-150, a 72-year-old man from Hebbs Cross, N.S., was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to stop for a school bus exhibiting flashing red lights, which comes with a $410 fine.