A man has been charged with failing to stop at a stop sign after an RV crashed into a school bus near Lunenburg, N.S., sending three students to hospital.

The RCMP responded to the collision at the intersection of Highway 332 and Highway 3 in Lilydale, N.S., around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the RV failed to stop at the intersection and collided with the school bus, causing it to cross the road and land in the ditch.

There were 28 people, including 27 high-school students, on the school bus at the time. EHS responded to the scene and assessed the occupants.

Officials with the South Shore Regional Centre for Education say three students from Park View Education Centre were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No one was seriously injured.

School officials say students who attend Bluenose Academy had already been dropped off at school before the crash.

Police say the driver of the RV, a 64-year-old man from Nevada, was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign.

The investigation is ongoing.