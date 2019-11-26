HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges and a 12-year-old youth is in hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Fredericton.

Police responded to the pedestrian collision on Hughes Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the youth was struck by a vehicle and then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver had left the scene, but officers located and seized a vehicle later on.

A man was arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident, knowing bodily harm was caused.

The man is due to appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force.