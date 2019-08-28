

CTV Atlantic





A number of charges have now been laid after a girl was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision in Cape Breton last month.

Victoria District RCMP responded to the scene in Big Bras d’Or around 9:45 p.m. on July 11.

Police say the 10-year-old girl had been riding her bicycle on Black Road Road when she was struck by a driver in an SUV, which allegedly fled the scene.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. An online fundraising page has identified the girl as Talia Forrest of North Sydney.

Police later located the SUV at a home in Victoria County and arrested the driver.

Colin Hugh Tweedie has now been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, and obstruction.

The 27-year-old Black Rock man is due to appear in Wagmatcook provincial court on Sept. 5.