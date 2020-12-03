HALIFAX -- Two are in hospital with serious injuries and a driver is facing charges following a collision in Halifax Wednesday night.

Police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Larry Uteck Blvd. shortly after 10 p.m. on Dec 2.

Police say a car rear-ended an unoccupied parked SUV on the street at a high speed.

Witnesses reported injuries to the driver and passenger of the involved vehicle.

Police say the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital as a result of their injuries which are reported as serious but not believed to be life threatening.

The driver was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm as well as breaching a court ordered undertaking both violating the Criminal Code of Canada.

Larry Uteck Blvd. was closed for several hours overnight while members of the Halifax Regional Police Patrol, Collision Reconstruction and Forensic Identification Unit processed the scene. It has since reopened to traffic.