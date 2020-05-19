HALIFAX -- A 20-year-old man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving 100 km/h over the speed limit in Gardiner Mines, N.S.

A member of the RCMP’s Cape Breton Traffic Services in North Sydney, N.S., was monitoring traffic on Route 4 (Grand Lake Road) Monday afternoon when they observed a black Chrysler 300 travelling at a high rate of speed.

Police say the vehicle was clocked at 180 km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone.

The RCMP officer pulled the vehicle over and charged the driver with stunting, which carries a fine of $2,422.50 in Nova Scotia.

The driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized and impounded.