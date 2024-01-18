ATLANTIC
    • Driver crashes into snowbank, blows almost three-times legal limit: P.E.I. RCMP

    Police in Prince Edward Island say they arrested an impaired driver Wednesday night following a crash in Cornwall.

    Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to a complaint of an impaired driver who crashed into a snowbank, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police arrested the male driver at the scene.

    No one was injured in the crash.

    Police say the 25-year-old man provided breath samples, which measured almost three times the legal limit.

    He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date and will face impaired driving-related charges.

