HALIFAX -- The RCMP say one person has died after a pickup truck and tractor-trailer collided on Nova Scotia's Highway 103.

Police say the crash happened near Brooklyn, N.S. around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The collision occurred about one kilometre east of the Liverpool exit (Exit 19) on Highway 103.

Police say the lone occupant of the pickup was killed. No details about the victim have been released.

The driver, and lone occupant, of the transport truck suffered only minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Traffic between exits 18 and 19 was diverted though Liverpool while towing crews worked to remove the wrecks.

The highway has since reopened.