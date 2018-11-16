

CTV Atlantic





A man has died after his vehicle collided with a snow plow in Halifax on Friday morning.

The driver of the vehicle had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre where he later died.

In a Facebook post and call to CTV News, the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre says the victim was Mosque member Abduldaem al Shweetar.

The collision occured after Al Shweetar left the mosque after morning payer.

The driver of the snow plow wasn’t injured and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Larry Uteck Boulevard is closed to traffic between Kearney Lake Road and Highway 102. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

Members of the accident reconstruction team are expected to remain on scene for most of the morning.

