Driver dies after vehicle leaves P.E.I. roadway, strikes tree
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, March 30, 2018 12:42PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, March 30, 2018 1:10PM ADT
Prince District RCMP says a driver involved in a single-vehicle collision has died in Inverness, P.E.I.
The RCMP received the report of the crash on Route 2 around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.
According to investigators, the vehicle was travelling east bound on Route 2 when it failed to navigate a turn. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a large tree.
Officers say the driver and only occupant of the vehicle was ejected and died on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.