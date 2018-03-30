

CTV Atlantic





Prince District RCMP says a driver involved in a single-vehicle collision has died in Inverness, P.E.I.

The RCMP received the report of the crash on Route 2 around 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, the vehicle was travelling east bound on Route 2 when it failed to navigate a turn. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a large tree.

Officers say the driver and only occupant of the vehicle was ejected and died on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.