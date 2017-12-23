

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police say a man is being charged after allegedly failing to yield the right of way to a cyclist, striking her with his vehicle.

Officers responded to the accident at the corner of Portland Street at Highway 111 in Dartmouth at 7 p.m. Friday.

Police say the adult male driver attempted to turn left from Portland Street to Highway 111 heading northbound and struck the adult female cyclist who was travelling westbound.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The motorist is charged with failing to yield the right of way under the Motor Vehicle Act.