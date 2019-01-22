

CTV Atlantic





An 18-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision that sent one person to hospital in New Glasgow, N.S.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Park Street and East River Road shortly after 7 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 2006 Saturn was making a left turn onto Park Street when it collided with a 2008 Mazda travelling north on East River Road.

The 26-year-old female driver of the Mazda was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her three passengers, including two children, were not injured.

The Mazda sustained significant damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Police say the driver of the Saturn fled the scene, but he was located and arrested on Stewart Street a short time later.

The man wasn’t injured. His vehicle sustained minor damage.

He is facing charges of failing to remain at the scene, driving without insurance, driving without registration, and failing to yield to the right of way.

The man was released on conditions and is due to appear in Pictou provincial court at a later date.