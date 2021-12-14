Driver facing charges after waving a bat at another driver in Halifax

HALIFAX -

A 23-year-old man is facing weapon and drug related charges after Halifax police were called to Highway 102 near Joseph Howe around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

A driver is alleged to have waved a bat out of his window at another driver.

Officers stopped a vehicle and arrested the driver without incident. The bat and a quantity of cocaine were seized.

Police say a 23-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of cocaine.