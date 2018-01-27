

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Police say a man has been taken into custody after a pedestrian was killed in a car crash in Halifax.

Officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the city's south end at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Halifax Regional Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the male driver of the car was taken into custody.

They say traffic has been shut down near the scene of the crash while police investigate.