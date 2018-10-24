

CTV Atlantic





A truck driver is in hospital after his tractor-trailer crashed into a home in Cambridge, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.

The RCMP say the man was trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle when he lost control of the tractor-trailer, which then left the road and struck the home at the corner of Highway 1 and Cambridge Road around 1:14 p.m.

Police say the cab of the truck ended up entirely inside the home.

No one was inside the residence at the time.

Police say the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is being diverted from the area as police investigate the collision.

Kings Transit had to change several of its bus routes Wednesday afternoon and traffic was backed up for several kilometres along Highway 1.

The incident also prompted the Cambridge and District Elementary School to delay dismissal until after 3 p.m. The Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education advised students and parents that school buses could be delayed up to 45 minutes or more.

Traffic on Highway 1 in Coldbrook is backed up from the tractor trailer incident a few kilometres down the road in Cambridge. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/7dikcQrGCG — Suzette Belliveau (@SBelliveauCTV) October 24, 2018