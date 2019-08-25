

CTV Atlantic





N.S. RCMP say a driver is dead after their vehicle lost control early Sunday morning.

Police say at 2:20 a.m., a Kings District RCMP officer was on patrol on Middle Dike Road in North Kentville when he witnessed a vehicle driving erratically.

Police say the officer activated his lights and sirens and turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, as the officer approached the vehicle, it accelerated through an intersection and lost control – striking a cement retaining wall.

The two occupants in the crashed vehicle were taken to Valley Regional Hospital – the driver was later pronounced dead, while the passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP have referred the incident to Nova Scotia SiRT.

Nova Scotia SiRT is currently investigating the incident – RCMP is unable to disclose further details.