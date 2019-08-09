

CTV Atlantic





One man is dead and another is in hospital after a single-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Queens County.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 103 in Port Mouton, N.S., at 4:53 a.m. Friday.

Police say the driver had been ejected from the vehicle. The 31-year-old man from Beaver River, N.S., died at the scene.

A male passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash is still under investigation, but it appears the vehicle left the road, struck some trees, and came to a stop in the ditch.

Traffic was stopped in both directions in the area while police examined the scene.