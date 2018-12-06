

Two women are facing charges after a vehicle struck a home in New Waterford, N.S. Wednesday evening.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the home on Plummer Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the homeowner was inside at the time, but no one was injured.

Officers arrested two women, who police allege were showing signs of impairment, at the scene.

The 27-year-old driver has been charged with impaired driving and operating a vehicle over 80 mg.

Her 21-year-old passenger was charged with mischief and assaulting a peace officer.

The women were released on a promise to appear in Sydney provincial court on Feb. 6.