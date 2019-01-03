

CTV Atlantic





One person is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle left a Nova Scotia highway Wednesday evening.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 374 in Sheet Harbour, N.S. shortly before 10 p.m.

Police say the Mazda CX7 struck a guardrail and ended up in the ditch.

The driver was airlifted to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The lone passenger sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.