MONCTON, N.B. -- Police in New Brunswick hope to lay charges after a truck plowed through a flock of seagulls in the Moncton Coliseum parking lot, killing or injuring about 30 birds.

RCMP Sgt. Dan Poirier says the incident happened on the morning of Oct. 27.

He says an eyewitness provided the description of a gold or tan GMC Sierra truck, and police have a suspect in mind but are continuing their investigation.

Poirier says police are looking at surveillance video from area businesses and are asking for any information from the public that can help in the investigation.

He says police are looking at various sections of the Criminal Code as well as legislation covering migratory birds before deciding on possible charges.

Poirier says most of the injured birds had to be euthanized, and only two could be saved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.