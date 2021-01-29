HALIFAX -- A person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle accident resulted in the vehicle exploding on a Halifax street early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say at 12:58 a.m. on Jan. 29, police received a report of a single vehicle on its roof and on fire with the driver trapped inside on Upper Water St. and Valour Way in downtown Halifax.

Police say an officer and Halifax Transit bus driver broke a window and pulled the driver out just before the vehicle exploded. The fire was extinguished.

The driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the collision and impaired driving charges are expected.

Police continue to investigate.