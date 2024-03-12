ATLANTIC
    • Driver ticketed after pedestrian struck in Dartmouth crosswalk: police

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image.
    Police say a motorist has been ticketed after a pedestrian was struck in a marked crosswalk in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday night.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the 200 block of Pleasant Street around 7 p.m.

    Police say the 25-year-old female pedestrian was crossing the street when she was hit by a northwest-bound vehicle.

    She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian while in a crosswalk.

