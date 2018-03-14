

CTV Atlantic





A 41-year-old man was transported to hospital Wednesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in Eastern Passage, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP say the incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Road and Morris Avenue.

Police say the small car failed to stop at a marked crosswalk, striking the man.

The victim from Porters Lake, N.S., was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say there was a power outage at the time and the overhead crosswalk lights were not functioning.

The investigation remains ongoing.