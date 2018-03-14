Featured
Driver ticketed after striking pedestrian in Eastern Passage crosswalk
.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 4:08PM ADT
A 41-year-old man was transported to hospital Wednesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in Eastern Passage, N.S.
Halifax District RCMP say the incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Road and Morris Avenue.
Police say the small car failed to stop at a marked crosswalk, striking the man.
The victim from Porters Lake, N.S., was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police say there was a power outage at the time and the overhead crosswalk lights were not functioning.
The investigation remains ongoing.