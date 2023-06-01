Driver trapped inside tractor-trailer rescued by N.B. firefighters after crash

A truck driver was sent to hospital after a crash in Musquash, N.B., Wednesday afternoon.

Musquash Fire Department says, when first responders arrived at the scene on Route 790, the tractor-trailer was overturned and the driver was trapped inside the cab.

The local fire department shut down the road and pried open the cab with specialized hydraulic equipment.

Paramedics took the driver to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the crash happened when the truck hit a power pole on the side of the road.

A utility crew has repaired the pole.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

