SYDNEY, N.S. -- Drivers on a busy Cape Breton highway got more than they bargained for Wednesday afternoon.

Three horses escaped onto the highway, but it was something you had to see to believe.

Meranda Tutty was at her workplace along the busy highway yesterday afternoon, when she took the video.

It's been shared numerous times online and while those who watch it are in disbelief, she still can't quite get over what she witnessed with her own eyes.

"They made their way down to the police station," Tutty said. "Did a little U-turn in the middle of the road. Ran back up the street."

As the horses darted in and out of traffic, Good Samaritans stopped to try and help them to safety.

With the help of police, the commotion was over just minutes after it started.

The horses were gently cornered onto a dead-end road and brought back home.

"My phone was blowing up all afternoon," Tutty said. "Asking where, when, how? Did they get home safe? But they're OK."

CTV reached out to the owner of a stable in a subdivision nearby where the animals were being held.

She didn't want to appear on camera, but says she is grateful to all of those who helped.

It appears their escape was simply an accident and while what happened on the highway was unlikely, Tutty says this has been a year we've been taught to expect the unexpected.

"You thought you'd seen everything in 2020," Tutty said. "But apparently we're not done yet."