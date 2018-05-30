

CTV Atlantic





An extensive search for a missing man is underway in Grand Manan, N.B.

Mervin Fudge, 51, was last seen leaving his home on Route 906. He was reported missing to police around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say his family is concerned for his well-being.

Police and firefighters from Grand Manan, as well as members of the Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue, are searching the area where Fudge was last seen.

A drone and RCMP police dog services are also being used in the search.

Fudge is described as five-foot-six inches tall and 230 pounds. He is bald, has blue eyes and a goatee, and wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing green cargo shorts and a dark grey shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Manan RCMP.