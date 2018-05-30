Featured
Drone used in search for missing Grand Manan man
Mervin Fudge, 51, was reported missing to police around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. (New Brunswick RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 5:35PM ADT
An extensive search for a missing man is underway in Grand Manan, N.B.
Mervin Fudge, 51, was last seen leaving his home on Route 906. He was reported missing to police around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say his family is concerned for his well-being.
Police and firefighters from Grand Manan, as well as members of the Charlotte County Ground Search and Rescue, are searching the area where Fudge was last seen.
A drone and RCMP police dog services are also being used in the search.
Fudge is described as five-foot-six inches tall and 230 pounds. He is bald, has blue eyes and a goatee, and wears prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing green cargo shorts and a dark grey shirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Grand Manan RCMP.