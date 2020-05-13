HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

1 cup cold water

4 Tbsp oil

½ cup cheddar cheese

1 package Duinkerken’s gluten free cheddar cheese biscuit mix

Directions:

Preheat oven 425 F Line baking sheet with parchment paper or spray with non-stick cooking spray. Empty cheddar biscuit mix in a medium size bowl. Add water, oil and cheddar cheese and stir until well blended. With a large spoon, scoop dough into 10 portions (approx. ¼ cup each) and place two inches apart onto prepared baking sheet. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until golden. Optional: remove from oven after 20 minutes and brush garlic herb butter sauce onto each biscuit. Bake for additional 2-3 minutes until deep golden

Garlic Herb Butter

Ingredients:

1/3 cup melted butter

1 pouch garlic herb mix (enclosed)

Directions:

Melt 1/3 cup butter, add the garlic herb mix packet and stir until blended. Brush a teaspoon of the garlic herb butter sauce onto each warm biscuit. Serve immediately.

Duinkerken’s gluten free cheddar cheese biscuit mix is available at Sobeys and Safeway.