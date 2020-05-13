Drop Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
Published Wednesday, May 13, 2020 2:57PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
- 1 cup cold water
- 4 Tbsp oil
- ½ cup cheddar cheese
- 1 package Duinkerken’s gluten free cheddar cheese biscuit mix
Directions:
- Preheat oven 425 F
- Line baking sheet with parchment paper or spray with non-stick cooking spray.
- Empty cheddar biscuit mix in a medium size bowl.
- Add water, oil and cheddar cheese and stir until well blended.
- With a large spoon, scoop dough into 10 portions (approx. ¼ cup each) and place two inches apart onto prepared baking sheet.
- Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until golden.
- Optional: remove from oven after 20 minutes and brush garlic herb butter sauce onto each biscuit. Bake for additional 2-3 minutes until deep golden
Garlic Herb Butter
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup melted butter
- 1 pouch garlic herb mix (enclosed)
Directions:
- Melt 1/3 cup butter, add the garlic herb mix packet and stir until blended.
- Brush a teaspoon of the garlic herb butter sauce onto each warm biscuit.
- Serve immediately.
Duinkerken’s gluten free cheddar cheese biscuit mix is available at Sobeys and Safeway.