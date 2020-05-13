HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

  • 1 cup cold water
  • 4 Tbsp oil
  • ½ cup cheddar cheese
  • 1 package Duinkerken’s gluten free cheddar cheese biscuit mix

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven 425 F
  2. Line baking sheet with parchment paper or spray with non-stick cooking spray.
  3. Empty cheddar biscuit mix in a medium size bowl.
  4. Add water, oil and cheddar cheese and stir until well blended.
  5. With a large spoon, scoop dough into 10 portions (approx. ¼ cup each) and place two inches apart onto prepared baking sheet.
  6. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until golden.
  7. Optional: remove from oven after 20 minutes and brush garlic herb butter sauce onto each biscuit. Bake for additional 2-3 minutes until deep golden

Garlic Herb Butter

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup melted butter
  • 1 pouch garlic herb mix (enclosed)

Directions:

  1. Melt 1/3 cup butter, add the garlic herb mix packet and stir until blended.
  2. Brush a teaspoon of the garlic herb butter sauce onto each warm biscuit.
  3. Serve immediately.

Duinkerken’s gluten free cheddar cheese biscuit mix is available at Sobeys and Safeway.