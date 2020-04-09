HALIFAX -- A 22-year-old man is facing numerous charges after police conducted a search warrant Wednesday night.

At 11:05 p.m., Halifax Regional Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Integrated Drug Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant on Binnacle Court in Bedford, N.S.

Upon arrival, police arrested a 22-year-old man and discovered a loaded firearm within reach of him. Officers seized the firearm, drug paraphilia, scales, and a quantity of cash.

The man is facing multiple charges including trafficking controlled substances and firearms related charges.

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

He was released on conditions and will appear in Halifax court at a later date.