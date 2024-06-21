ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Drug suspect arrested in P.E.I. after collision with police cars

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo. An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo.
    Share

    A P.E.I. man is facing multiple drug and flight-related charges after a targeted traffic stop led to several police vehicles being damaged, and drugs being seized.

    East Prince RCMP says officers made a targeted traffic stop to a vehicle in Summerside around 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee, but was blocked by police vehicles.

    Police then arrested a 40-year-old man from Miscouche, and a 32-year-old Granville woman.

    As a result of the incident, police say two police cars and the driver’s car were severely damaged.

    Officers also seized around 11 grams of crystal methamphetamine, which police say is equivalent to 110 doses, as well as other pills, and a pellet gun.

    Kevin Gregory Bridges is set to appear in court on Friday to face the charges of:

    •  driving while prohibited
    •  flight from police
    •  dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
    •  possession for the purpose of trafficking
    •  possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
    •  possession of firearm contrary to order
    •  breach of probation

    Bridges also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News