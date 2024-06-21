Drug suspect arrested in P.E.I. after collision with police cars

A P.E.I. man is facing multiple drug and flight-related charges after a targeted traffic stop led to several police vehicles being damaged, and drugs being seized.

East Prince RCMP says officers made a targeted traffic stop to a vehicle in Summerside around 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee, but was blocked by police vehicles.

Police then arrested a 40-year-old man from Miscouche, and a 32-year-old Granville woman.

As a result of the incident, police say two police cars and the driver’s car were severely damaged.

Officers also seized around 11 grams of crystal methamphetamine, which police say is equivalent to 110 doses, as well as other pills, and a pellet gun.

Kevin Gregory Bridges is set to appear in court on Friday to face the charges of:

driving while prohibited

flight from police

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

possession of firearm contrary to order

breach of probation

Bridges also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

