ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Drug trafficking charges laid in Halifax: police

    A photo of a Halifax police car. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic) A photo of a Halifax police car. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    A man is facing drug trafficking charges after Halifax police searched a vehicle in Dartmouth on Sunday.

    Police say they first received a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the Lamont Terrace area around 5 p.m.

    The vehicle was later found by police stopped in a parking lot, and officers allegedly identified the driver as a man who had multiple warrants for his arrest on unrelated matters.

    After a brief foot pursuit, police arrested the man, who police say showed signs of impairment.

    Officers then searched the man and the vehicle, which was reported stolen, and seized stolen property, more than four pounds of dried cannabis, cannabis edibles, resin and powder.

    Police say 28-year-old Justin Russel Stroud is set to appear in court on Monday to face the charges of:

    •  possessing cannabis for the purpose of distributing
    •  possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
    •  possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    •  possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
    •  refusal to comply with demand for testing
    •  operation of a conveyance while impaired by drugs
    •  resisting arrest 

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News