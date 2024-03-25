Drug trafficking charges laid in Halifax: police

A man is facing drug trafficking charges after Halifax police searched a vehicle in Dartmouth on Sunday.

Police say they first received a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the Lamont Terrace area around 5 p.m.

The vehicle was later found by police stopped in a parking lot, and officers allegedly identified the driver as a man who had multiple warrants for his arrest on unrelated matters.

After a brief foot pursuit, police arrested the man, who police say showed signs of impairment.

Officers then searched the man and the vehicle, which was reported stolen, and seized stolen property, more than four pounds of dried cannabis, cannabis edibles, resin and powder.

Police say 28-year-old Justin Russel Stroud is set to appear in court on Monday to face the charges of:

possessing cannabis for the purpose of distributing

possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

refusal to comply with demand for testing

operation of a conveyance while impaired by drugs

resisting arrest

