Drug trafficking investigation ends with two charged: N.B. RCMP

Two people from Balmoral, N.B., have been charged after police conducted a drug trafficking investigation in the area.

The investigation began in September when officers started looking into the trafficking of illegal drugs in the northeast region of the province.

On Dec. 8, police executed a search warrant at a home on Avenue des Pionniers in Balmoral. Officers located and seized the following:

crystal methamphetamine;

cocaine;

methamphetamine pills;

shady 8 pills;

fentanyl pills;

hydromorphone pills;

drug trafficking paraphernalia;

drug production paraphernalia;

a prohibited weapon; and

cash

On Dec. 14, police executed two additional search warrants, seizing shady 8 pills and three kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. A 47-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were later arrested in connection with the investigation.

On Dec. 15, the following charges were jointly laid against Serge Jacob and Trista Moore in Campbellton provincial court:

possession for the purpose of trafficking benzimidazole;

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine;

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine;

possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl;

possession for the purpose of trafficking hydromorphone;

possession for the purpose of trafficking oxycodone; and

possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

Both individuals were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. for a bail hearing.