Drugs and firearms seized, four people arrested: N.B. RCMP

Two men and two women have been charged following a drug trafficking investigation in Moncton, N.B.

Codiac Regional RCMP officers began an investigation into the trafficking of illegal drugs in the Moncton area in February.

According to an RCMP news release, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on High Street in Moncton on March 2 at approximately 4 p.m.

Police say during the search, they seized two prohibited firearms, a loaded non-restricted firearm, ammunition, and quantities of what are believed to be methamphetamine, hydromorphone, cocaine and various non-prescribed pills. Officers also seized drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash during the search.

A 43-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, all from Moncton, were arrested at the scene.

The 36-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were later released, and are both scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on June 6.



On March 3, 43-year-old Kenneth MacCallum appeared in Moncton provincial court via video link and was charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm contrary to an order

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.



On March 3, 2023, 28-year-old Denesha Savoie appeared in Moncton provincial court via video link and was charged with:

Two counts of failure to comply with the conditions of a release order

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

She was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court on March 14.



None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The investigation is ongoing.