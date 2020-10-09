HALIFAX -- Police in Prince William, N.B. are investigating following a search warrant Friday morning.

Around 5 a.m. police executed the search at a property on the Pokiok Settlement Road, where they seized firearms and quantities of drugs.

Police seized what is believed to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and cannabis, as well as several unsecured firearms, a prohibited firearm, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Four people including two 37-year-old men, a 37-year-old woman, and a 35-year-old man were all arrested at the scene.

In a news release from police, they say the investigation was conducted as part of a coordinated law enforcement approach that involves resources from the New Brunswick RCMP, Woodstock Police Force and Fredericton Police Force.

Police say “these efforts focus on disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in our province, targeting those causing the most harm in our communities”.

Three of the people arrested at the scene were released, and are scheduled to appear in court on January 11, 2021. One of the 37-year-old men was held in custody on outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.