Drugs seized, man arrested following search warrant in Tobique First Nation: N.B. RCMP

A 32-year-old man has been arrested as part of a street-level drug trafficking investigation in Tobique First Nation, N.B.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Loop Road inside the First Nation around 8 a.m. Friday.

Cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, hydromorphone pills, a number of unknown pills, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and money was seized from the home, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say a 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was later released. He is due in Woodstock provincial court on Oct. 25.