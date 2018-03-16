

CTV Atlantic





A 27-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove drunk to his local police station to try and bail his friend out of custody.

Police say Michael Taylor Pinkham showed up at the Antigonish District RCMP detachment just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Roachville, N.S., native is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle over the legal limit, two counts of failing to comply with undertaking and public intoxication.

Pickham was held in custody and appeared in court Wednesday to face the charges.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on April 4.