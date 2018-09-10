

CTV Atlantic





Water consumption in parts of Dartmouth is being restricted.

The Halifax Regional Water Commission says it has imposed mandatory consumption rules for customers in Eastern Passage, Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, North Preston and Westphal.

Halifax Water says it had to impose the rules because of low water levels in Lake Major caused by the prolonged hot and dry weather.

The restrictions prohibit outside water usage, which means no watering the lawn, garden or plants, and no vehicle washing at home. Halifax Water is also asking customers to conserve water when possible.

The restrictions are in place until further notice. The dry conditions have also prompted a near province-wide burn ban.