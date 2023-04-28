Dry spring conditions in N.S. have many worried about forest fires

SYDNEY, NS -

More than six months after Fiona cut a swath of destruction in the Maritimes, the storm remains a risk.

Down trees and limbs, combined with dry conditions this spring have many worried about fires.

“For the past three months the CBRM has experienced a lower level of rainfall and snowfall then we would normal expect, so we're entering our spring and summer seasons dryer than we normally would,” said Bruce MacDonald, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Emergency Management

The conditions are causing concern for the Department of Natural Resources, who have responded to a number of fire related calls already this year.

“We're up to 87 fires and about 177 hectares burned this year, so that's a bit above average and it's reflective of the conditions we're seeing,” said Scott Tingley, DNR Forest Protection Manager

April precipitation is sitting at about 20 to 50 per cent of what's average for this time of year.

The dryer weather and the amount of debris Fiona has left behind has increased concerns surrounding forest and brush fires.

“The needles and the twigs on those trees they'll dry out the quickest, so they'll increase the risk to fires starting and spreading and that's the kind of risk we're probably going to see for the next one to three years as those parts of the trees start to breakdown,” added Tingley

Tingley says brush and forest fires in Nova Scotia are almost always started by human activity.

In most parts of the province burning is permitted between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8 a.m. the following day.

Anyone not following restrictions put in place could face a fine of $237.00

“What we really want to do is the get the message out to the community. Check before you burn, ensure there are no burn restrictions in place at that time. We want to be very vigilant and prevent a wild fire from happening,” added MacDonald

MacDonald says meetings are planned for communities in the coming weeks, where the risk of forest fires is high.