Dual policing model in Halifax requires change

Despite what many Halifax regional councillors were led to believe, Halifax does not have an integrated police service.

According to the newly released Policing Transformation Study Report, HRM has a dual policing service model and both the Halifax RCMP and Halifax Regional Police aren't working well together, suggesting there's little coordination between the services.

"I now feel like I had rose-coloured glasses on for the first two years as a councillor, having been told, 'Yes councillor, we have an integrated policing services model,' only to find out we absolutely do not and it's extremely disappointing," said councillor Pam Lovelace.

HRM hired PriceWaterhouseCoopers to conduct a police services review to determine whether a dual policing model that currently exists serves the community best.

The 425-page report says the current dual policing model is flawed and HRM should move to an integrated system with the RCMP and HRP working in tandem or go with a single service provider.

Councillor Tony Mancini made the motion calling for the police report and says this is a starting point to creating a modern police service that will change the face of community service, but there are still many questions to be answered.

"Are we going to be able to have RCMP and HRP on the same page, is the RCMP going to be willing to make the changes in governance," said Mancini. "And is RCMP willing to report to the Board of Police Commissioners?"

The report says the relationship between Halifax RCMP and HRP has deteriorated over the past few years, and issues like the handling of the mass shooting that began in Portapique, N.S, in April 2020 and the subsequent findings of the Mass Casualty Commission have only deepened the divide between the two services.

Halifax RCMP chief superintendent Jeffrey Christie says the two police services do work well together and points to the criminal investigative division.

"There are 25 RCMP officers and probably 75 to 100 HRP staff that work daily together and triage files and come up with joint responses,” said Christie.

Part of the transformation to an integrated model would mean giving more power and independence to the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners.

Halifax RCMP said they are on board with more coordination and working together with all community stakeholders.

"The important message is that the RCMP wants to work with the police board, with the municipality, with any other police agencies, the HRP," said Christie.

The timing of the report comes on the heels of the recommendations from the Mass Casualty Commission, where the evidence pointed to the failure of the RCMP to communicate with local police.

"The need for changing that model is crystal clear," said Wayne MacKay, Dalhousie emeritus professor of law.

In 2021, HRM spent $95.5 million on policing with HRP, while they paid $27.9 million to the RCMP.

MacKay says integration could save money in the long run.

"It makes more sense that an integrated model and working together would be both more efficient, more effective and more cost-effective," said MacKay.

Halifax Regional Police declined an interview request but offered a statement.

“Out of respect for the process, and to allow time for all involved including the Council and BoPC to review the report, we will not be providing comment at this time. It is important that the discussion and due process take place.”

