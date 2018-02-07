Featured
Dump truck driver charged in fatal Pictou County crash in 2016
Police respond to a fatal collision in Abercrombie, N.S. on Dec. 7, 2016.
Published Wednesday, February 7, 2018 10:37AM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 7, 2018 10:38AM AST
A 72-year-old man has been charged in connection with a two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of an 85-year-old woman in Pictou County, N.S. in December 2016.
Police responded to the crash on Abercrombie Road, at the intersection with the Trenton connector, on Dec. 7, 2016.
Police say a dump truck collided with a small car. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the dump truck has been charged with dangerous driving causing death following a lengthy investigation by the RCMP.
Foster Leroy Hoar is due to appear in Pictou provincial court on March 5.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.