Duplex destroyed, pets killed in Eastern Passage house fire

A duplex in Eastern Passage, N.S., has been destroyed by fire.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency was called to a “major” house fire on McKay Lane around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

District Chief Jim Stymiest says residents were home when the fire started, but they escaped uninjured. However, he says some family pets were lost in the fire.

"Our main concern was making sure everybody was out of the home," Stymiest told CTV News Tuesday morning.

The fire was under control around 8:30 a.m. and has been deemed a total loss, according to Stymiest.

McKay Lane was closed about an hour-and-a-half but has since reopened.

Power to the street was also disconnected as crews worked to fight the fire.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

In a Facebook post, the local MLA is asking for donations for the two families who lived in the homes.

Barbara Adams says anyone who would like to donate gift cards for clothing, food or other essential items can drop them off at her constituency office at 1488 Main Rd. in Eastern Passage.