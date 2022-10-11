Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia will get a pay raise

Early childhood educators in Nova Scotia will soon see a significant increase in their rate of pay.

The provincial government announced Tuesday that most of the 2,600 early childhood educators in regulated child-care settings in Nova Scotia are set to receive a pay raise in the range of 30 per cent.

Some early childhood educators will see a raise between 14 and 43 per cent, depending on their classification level and experience.

The wage increase will be retroactive to July 4.

"This investment in wages is decades overdue," said Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Becky Druhan in a news release Tuesday.

"It will help grow the early childhood education workforce and the child-care sector overall as we transition to a publicly funded system that provides reliable, affordable, quality and accessible care to families. We understand that change impacts the operations of child care, and we will support centres as we work through these changes."

The province says it will provide additional funding to employers by Nov. 1, in an effort to allow operators to pay staff in accordance with the new wage scale by mid-November.

The new wage scale will apply to Level 1, 2, and 3 early childhood educators and directors working in licensed centres and family home child-care agencies that receive funding from the province.

"This initiative, like other initiatives under the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, such as lowering of parent fees and creating new spaces, is setting the stage for transformational change," said Christine McLean, associate professor in the department of child and youth studies at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax, in the release.

"It is moving early learning and child care in Nova Scotia from a patchwork of services and service delivery models to a publicly funded and publicly managed system, one that recognizes child care as a common public good and not a market-based service where a parent is 'lucky' to find, afford or access suitable child care"

The cost of the wage increase for early childhood educators is estimated to cost taxpayers about $100 million each year, cost-shared through the federal-provincial Child Care Agreement. According to the provincial government, Nova Scotia currently spends about $25 million each year in wages to child care operators. With the bump in wages, the province will be spending $75.4 million.

Druhan noted that more work is needed on a benefits plan, including retirement benefits. She says the details of the plan will be rolled out sometime in 2023.

Beginning in 2023, the provincial government says it is set to spend an additional $120 million over three years on early learning and child care.

CHILD CARE CRISIS

For months, daycare operators have been sounding the alarm on what they say is a child-care crisis in the province. Operators have said they are struggling to recruit and retain educators, leading to staffing shortages. They say the shortages, combined with the rising costs of operating a daycare, are creating the crisis.

Some daycare operators have also said they are losing staff to the province's pre-primary program, which launched in 2017.

The issues have forced some daycares in the province to close their doors, leaving many parents scrambling. The Fall River Childcare Centre announced this month that it will close next month.

Nova Scotia has pledged to create 9,500 new early learning and child-care spaces by 2025, with 1,500 of those new seats in place by the end of this year. That promise is tied to its funding deal with Ottawa.

With files from The Canadian Press